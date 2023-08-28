scorecardresearch

Toyota Rumion launched at Rs 10.29 lakh, bookings open

Toyota Rumion prices start at Rs 10.29 lakh onwards and deliveries are expected to commence from 8 September 2023.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Toyota Rumion MPV

Toyota has officially announced the start of bookings and the prices of the new Toyota Rumion. The MPV is priced at Rs 10.29 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and is available in six grades. Toyota says that deliveries will commence from the 8th of September onwards.

Toyota Rumion pricing

Grade NamePrice
S MT (Petrol)Rs 10,29,000
S AT (Petrol)Rs 11,89,000
G MT (Petrol)Rs 11,45,000
V MT (Petrol)Rs 12,18,000
V AT (Petrol)Rs 13,68,000
S MT (CNG)Rs 11,24,000

This 7-seater MPV is powered by the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine which makes 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the same in CNG form makes 87bhp and 122Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a manual and a torque converter automatic.

Also Read

Inside, the new Toyota Rumion features a 7-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Toyota i-Connect that allows users to set the climate control and operate other functions remotely, connected car tech, and other features. The MPV has a dual-tone interior with wood inserts.

Also Read

On the safety front, the Rumion gets dual front and side airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and more. The Rumion will compete against its sibling from Maruti Suzuki, the Ertiga and XL6, along with the Kia Carens, and others in the segment.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 12:35 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS