Toyota Rumion India launch in September 2023: Maruti Ertiga-based MPV

Toyota is gearing up to introduce another badge-engineered product in the Indian market. The all-new Toyota Rumion will be launched in India in September this year. This three-row utility vehicle will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Rumion will be Toyota’s fourth MPV in the portfolio after the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Vellfire.

Toyota Rumion MPV: What to expect?

The new Toyota Rumion made its global debut in October 2021 and is already on sale in global markets such as South Africa. In terms of design, it looks identical to the Maruti Ertiga, save for some cosmetic updates which include a new grille, an all-black upholstery, re-designed alloy wheels and Toyota’s badging all-around. One can expect the India-spec model to retain the same identity.

Toyota Rumion MPV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the all-new Toyota Rumion will be a 1.5-litre K-series naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Toyota might also offer a bi-fuel CNG version of the same at a later date.

Toyota Rumion MPV: Price and rivals

The upcoming Rumion MPV will be the third badge-engineered product to be sold with a Toyota badge under the Toyota-Suzuki global alliance. One can expect the Toyota Rumion to be priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Carens, etc.

