Toyota revealed specification of its new-gen GR86

This new Toyota GR86 Sports is the second-generation version of Toyota’s small sports car, and it shares many of the features of its Subaru BRZ twin

Toyota Australia is all set to launch its new-generation GR86 Sports coupe in September to expand its Gazoo Racing family of performance vehicles. This new Toyota GR86 Sports is the second-generation version of Toyota’s small sports car, and it shares many of the features of its Subaru BRZ twin, such as a more powerful engine, more technology, and a new look.

All variants of the Toyota GR86 will come equipped with a 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated flat four-cylinder petrol engine, sending 233bhp at 7000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 3700 rpm, to the rear wheels via six-speed manual as well as six-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the proud legacy created by the original 86 would be further enhanced by the GR86.

“When we launched the first-generation 86 in 2012, it captured the hearts and minds of performance enthusiasts with its blend of driving ability and affordability,”

The company announced to launch two variants of the GR86- GT, and the top of the line GTS.

GR86 GT

The GT comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels with a silver machined finish and twin five-spoke design, and LED headlights with auto levelling and headlamp cleaners.

Inside the cabin, the GT sports a black fabric front seats, a sports three-spoke leather steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, leather shift knob and parking brake, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control, smart entry, power windows and a redesigned centre console.

A large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, additionally paired with a six-speaker audio system.

Also Read

Hennessey introduced its Venom F5 Roadster convertible

GR86 GTS

Talking about the GTS, it brings a host of visual and safety upgrades, starting with matte black 18-inch alloy wheels. The GTS intelligent adaptive front lighting with steering inputs, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot monitor.

Inside the cabin , the GTS sports Ultrasuede and leather accented front seats with heating, aluminium pedals and footrest, premium scuff plates, courtesy lamps and lights for the sun visor mirrors.

As with the previous-generation 86 and BRZ, Toyota’s base GR86 GT variant features less standard equipment than Subaru’s entry-level BRZ offering although the pair are nearly identical in their flagship GR86 GTS and BRZ S grades.

Subaru BRZ models include rear cross-traffic alerts and blind-spot monitoring as standard features, but Toyota GR86 GTS models have more active safety features.

As of March 2023, all newly-introduced vehicles sold in Australian showrooms will be required to have AEB. The GR86’s September launch will see it arrive ahead of this deadline. The both models of Toyota The GR86 and BRZ are not been tested yet by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP)