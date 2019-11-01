Toyota registers sales of 12,610 units in October 2019: Month-on-month exports increase

Toyota India has sold 12,610 units last month. Of this, 744 units of the Etios were exported. Last year, the company sold more than 12,606 units in October. A lower number (639) units of the Etios were exported then. Despite the 6 per cent decline in MoM sales, Toyota is quite upbeat that the user sentiment has gone up during Dhanteras and Diwali. Toyota says that its sales system is based on the pull method wherein which dealers tell the company if they need inventory or not. Depending on the same, production too is streamlined.

In the same vein, the Maruti Suzuki-sourced Glanza hatchback has found 14,000 new homes from June 2019. The Glanza is in demand primarily because it offers double the warranty of what Maruti offers and also provides for a better service experience. The Suzuki-Toyota partnership, a source tells us, will go on to bring many more connected cars globally first and then in India.

Commenting on the sales performance, N. Raja, deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are delighted that the customer demand witnessed a spike in the festive season especially during Dhanteras and Diwali. The boost in customer sentiments has enabled an upward trend in our sales performance as compared to the last few months of slowdown. It was quite encouraging to see the marked improvement in customer orders on account of festive season. Higher retail conversions for Innova, Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition & Happenin New Yaris which were introduced to add to the festive fervor.We hope this pace in retail sales continues beyond the festive season."