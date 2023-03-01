Toyota registers 19% MoM growth in Feb 2023 – Hyryder, Hycross continue to garner interest

Toyota has registered a strong YoY growth of 175 percent in February 2023, having sold 15,338 units.

Toyota continues to post sales growth as the company announced that its wholesales stood at 15,338 units for February 2023. The year-on-year growth stood 175 percent higher over February of last year when the company had sold 8745 units.

February 2023 also saw a 120 percent growth over the sales in January 2023, where Toyota sold 12,835 units. In addition, the company also posted a growth of 175 percent for the months of January-February 2023 as against the corresponding period last year.

Toyota India sold 28,173 units in January-February 2023 as compared to 16,073 units in January-February 2022.

Speaking on the performance Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in very healthy growth in the month of February 2023. Leading this growth, are the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and All New Innova Hycross, as we strive to work with our partners to meet the demand.”

He added, “The recent announcement of the opening of bookings for the Toyota Hilux, is also continuing to generate excitement, resulting in good orders from across the country. We are confident that the Hilux will entice the customer to Live a Fuller Life, with its varied lifestyle utility offerings, be it personal or business. Other products like the Glanza, the Fortuner and the Legender also continue to thrill the market.”

Sood said, “Furthermore, we are focusing on enhancing our reach in the country to move closer to our customers through the introduction of two new dealerships in the month of February at Surat (Gujarat) and Bhiwandi (Maharashtra). We are confident that they will provide easy access to Toyota products and services, to both existing and prospective customers in the regions.” Toyota is looking to close this quarter on a high note, in comparison to last year.