The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a starting price of Rs. 10.48 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its total wholesales for the calendar year (CY) 2022 at 160,357 units, marking the brand’s highest wholesales in the last 10 years. In CY 21, TKM had sold a total of 130,768 and thereby has registered a growth of 23% in CY 2022. The best-ever wholesales clocked by TKM, was in 2012 when it sold a total of 172,241 units. Regarding year-on-year numbers, TKM sold 10,421 units in December 2022 whereas it sold 10,834 units in December 2021.

Also Read Toyota Corolla GR likely to make Auto Expo debut, but has a catch

Toyota believes that its milestone models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder & the Innova Hycross have been very well appreciated by customers, attracting huge traction in demand.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder & the Innova Hycross drive demand

Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The year 2022 has been tremendous for TKM, both in terms of new product launches as well as sales performance and we are trying our best to meet customer requirements accordingly. Some of our other launches earlier this year, like the new Glanza, is also doing extremely well. TKM’s flagship models like the Fortuner, Legender, Camry & Vellfire, continue to excel in their respective segments.

As we usher in the New Year, we are excited about our participation at the Auto Expo 2023 and are looking forward to creating a lot more buzz around Toyota’s sustainable offerings in the mass electrification space as well as alternate fuel technology, contributing to our ultimate goal of carbon neutrality” he concluded.