Toyota recalls Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India: Know if your car is affected

The issue is regarding a faulty fuel pump and is part of the global recall campaign, investigations of which started in June 2019.

By:Published: March 5, 2020 1:32:07 PM

BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta Bookings open, price starts from 15.36 lakh rupee, 2.8-litre diesel engine discontinued

Toyota has globally started recalling many models, running close to 3.2 million, for a faulty fuel pump. Toyota says that this fuel pump fault could result in the engine stalling. Workshops will replace this faulty fuel pump unit with a new, error-free one. In the US itself, more than 1.8 million vehicles have been recalled. Toyota India has now issued a statement that vehicles here too will be recalled. Affected cars include the Corolla Altis, Innova Crysta and the Fortuner. In a conversation with Express Drives, Toyota India has exclusively shared this statement,  “Toyota has decided to initiate a voluntary recall campaign globally including India for specific models related to gasoline fuel pump produced between 2017 & 2019. The affected gasoline models in India are Corolla Altis, Innova Crysta and Fortuner. This campaign is being done by TKM in order to fulfill Toyota’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Toyota dealers will inform the concerned customers in due course. Customers can also contact the nearest dealer or call the Customer Assistance Centre @ toll – free no. 1800-425-0001 for any query or assistance.” It can be said that only the petrol models of the aforementioned vehicles are affected. Toyota is yet to get back on how many cars are affected and the time for repair.

What about Lexus then, you may ask. Lexus India too is recalling its cars. We have obtained an official statement from them too. It says, “Lexus India has announced a voluntary Recall / Special Service Campaign (SSC) in India. In line with its commitment to Safety first & Customer Satisfaction, the company is implementing this recall in India to replace Fuel pump in Lexus LS600h, RX450h, LS500h [manufactured between October 2014 – April 2019] models only. Lexus dealers will inform the concerned guests soon. Guests with any questions or concerns can contact the nearest Lexus dealer or call the Lexus Owners Desk at 1800-300 53987.”

 

 

 

