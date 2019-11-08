Toyota Raize Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What’s the difference!

Toyota has recently unveiled the Raize sub-compact SUV. This new offering, which is based on a low-cost derivative of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) i.e. the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), at the moment, remains exclusive to the Japanese market. Measuring under 4-meters in length, it comes across as a perfect offering for the Indian market. However, the Raize, in its current avatar, is unlikely to reach Indian shores as Toyota, under its partnership with Suzuki, is going to introduce a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza in the aforementioned segment. That said, the Raize might spawn a utility vehicle in another segment for the Indian market. However, if it were to launch in India, the Toyota Raize would have stood as a direct competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In this report, we compare the these two sub-compact SUVs against each other to see what each one of them offers.
Toyota Raize Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza- Engine Specifications
The Toyota Raize gets a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. It is tuned to produce 98 hp of power along with 140 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a CVT automatic transmission. The Raize is available in 2WD and well as 4WD configurations. The 2WD version of this compact SUV promises a mileage of 18.6 km/l, while the 4WD version offers a fuel-efficiency figure of 17.4 km/l.
Since its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues to retail with just a diesel engine in its line-up. It gets a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. This unit is tuned to produce 74 hp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, there is a 5-speed AMT gearbox on offer as well. Maruti Suzuki is soon going to introduce a petrol derivative in the Brezza's line-up as well.
Toyota Raize Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza- Dimensions
Dimensionally, the Toyota Raize measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The Raize has a ground clearance of 185 mm and boasts of a boot-capacity of 369-litres.
In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza measures 3,995 in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The Vitara Brezza has a boot capacity of 328-litres.
Toyota Raize Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza- Price
The Toyota Raize has been launched in Japan at a price of 1,679,000 Yen (Rs 10.95 lakh). Its range-topping variant retails at a price of 2,282,200 Yen (Rs 14.88 lakh).
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available at a base price of Rs 7.63 lakh. Its top-of-the-range version goes for Rs 10.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
