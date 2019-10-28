Toyota Raize brochure leaked: A new sub-4-meter rival for Vitara Brezza?

Toyota is going to launch an all-new sub-4-meter SUV by the name of Raize in the Japanese market on November 5th. Ahead of its official debut, the brochure of the same has been leaked online courtesy worldscoop.forumpro.fr. In addition to revealing the exterior design of the Toyota Raize, the leaked brochure also reveals a few technical specifications of this new sub-compact SUV. The Toyota Raize will measure 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,525 mm. This SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This unit will be tuned to produce 98 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired to a CVT automatic gearbox and the power will be sent to the front wheels. There will be a 4WD version of this SUV as well.

In terms of design, the Toyota Raize looks like a compact derivative of the Rush SUV. It gets an aggressive front fascia with all-LED headlamps, a sleek grille and a large air-dam. The side profile gets a slightly curvaceous design with dual-tone alloy wheels and a body-coloured C-pillar. The rear-fascia is also quite aggressive in terms of design thanks to large tail-lamps and angular bumper design.

On the first impression, the Toyota Raize looks to be the perfect car for the Indian market. It has a Toyota badge, compact dimensions, a peppy engine and the aggressive SUV design. However, Toyota has made no announcements of bringing the same to the Indian market. Moreover, in India, Toyota, under its new partnership with Suzuki, is going to launch a rebadged derivative of the Vitara Brezza in the sub-4-meter segment. However, there is a chance that Toyota might take some design inspiration from the Raize for the same. Stay tuned for more updates on the Toyota Raize.

Image Credits: worldscoop.forumpro.fr