Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

The Toyota Prius was a hybrid car that was discontinued in India a few years ago, however the recalled units are very low in number and hence the repair work might get finished faster.

Image used for representation

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be recalling the Prius hybrid car in India. Only four Toyota Prius cars are being recalled. These cars were manufactured between March 15, 2013 – November 9, 2015. The official statement says that “The involved vehicles were designed to enter a failsafe driving mode in response to certain hybrid system faults. Toyota has found that in rare situations, the vehicle may not enter a failsafe driving mode as intended. If this occurs, the vehicle could lose power and stall. While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash.” Toyota has started sending out notices to customers from June 24. Given that the Prius was mostly used by hotels, it is likely that very few personal car owners will be involved. In its prime, the Toyota Prius used to cost Rs 30 lakh upwards.

The aforementioned Prius cars will be subjected to “Power Management ECU reprogram”. Customers are requested to call on the toll-free number 1800-425-0001 or check with the nearest dealer. It is likely that the ECU flashing exercise might be completed within a few hours. Given the social distancing norms and the fact that most of the service centres are not fully functional yet, the timeframe will depend. However, it is commendable that TKM hasn’t received any complaints till now and they have initiated this correction process. Now that the Toyota Prius has been discontinued in India, the Toyota Camry has taken its place. The Toyota Camry was earlier available with a pure petrol engine or a hybrid powertrain. Now it is available only with the latter. As of now, the Camry is priced closer to Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom.

The next launch from Toyota will be that of the Urban Cruiser SUV. This is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

