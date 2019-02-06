Toyota planning hybrid Land Cruiser and Lexus LX! Cleaner but meaner SUVs

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been around in the most respected luxury SUVs of the world for decades now, and the company is planning to introduce a hybrid powertrain in this luxury mammoth along with its fancier cousin, the Lexus LX. The full-sized 7-seater SUVs previously received a facelift a few years back, but the upcoming cars will be a fairly new overall upgrade and are expected to make their first official debut by late 2020. Both the SUVs will continue to be based on the same ladder-frame chassis which is utilized in the current cars, but that said, they will bring a number of new changes under the hood.

The biggest upgrade will be seen in the form of adoption of a new, more efficient and cleaner V6 powertrain which will replace the current iconic V8 petrol engine. Also, as per the information available, the cars will share the same V6 hybrid motor as seen in the Lexus LS500 sedan which comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. But the new hybrid powertrain will be seen in a different state of tuning for each car.

With the introduction of a new engine in Lexus LX, the company’s whole line-up will be fully hybridized (as Lexus LX was the only model that was offered in with a non-hybrid engine). While the replacement of the V8 with a hybrid V6 engine in the Toyota Land Cruiser will surely be a bummer for car enthusiasts who absolutely worshipped this trademark unit.

You can expect the India launch of the same somewhere in the year 2021, and once launched both the SUVs will fare an expected price tag above Rs 2 Cr (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more information!

Image Source: Philkotse.com