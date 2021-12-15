Toyota, Lexus reveal 15 upcoming EVs: Arriving by 2030

Toyota and Lexus will together roll out 30 new battery-electric vehicles by 2030, while the brands have together previewed 15 new BEV concepts. These brands are eyeing to sell 3.5 million BEVs by 2030.

Akio Toyoda, CEO, Toyota Motor Company, briefed the press recently about the brand’s strategies related to their future electric vehicles. He confirmed that a total of 15 new BEV concepts will make their way to the production lines by 2030 from Toyota and Lexus. While these 15 new electric concepts are all-new, the firms will together roll out around 30 electric vehicles by 2030. Well, the plan seems bold, and the carmaker sounds confident about its staging and execution. Together, Toyota and Lexus are eyeing to sell around 3.5 million BEVs by 2030.

Toyoda did not reveal complete details of all the forthcoming vehicles. However, he affirmed that Lexus will launch a battery-electric vehicle in every segment. Alongside, Lexus will go fully electric by 2030 in the European, Chinese, and North American markets. While the exact details about the models remain hidden, it indeed is a bold step from the carmaker’s end to preview 15 battery-electric vehicles and share the company’s plans of making big volumes with BEVs.

Nevertheless, Akio Toyoda talked about Toyota’s bZ series wherein bZ stands for “beyond Zero.” Along with the recently unveiled bZ4X compact SUV, the stage was shared by bZ Compact SUV, bZ Small Crossover, bZ SDN midsize sedan, and bZ Large SUV. Talking about the bZ Small Crossover, Akio Toyoda revealed that it is designed keeping in mind the taste of Japanese and European audiences. It will even boast an efficiency of 125 Wh/km.

As regards the Lexus brand, the forthcoming RZ Compact SUV, a high-performance electric sedan, another electrified SUV larger than the RZ, and a two-seat sports car were showcased. Apart from the aforementioned vehicles, another row of Toyota-badged EVs took the stage. It included an electrified iteration of the Tacoma, an electric crossover, a two-seater sports car, two micro EVS, an SU EV, and a Compact Cruiser EV. The latter looked like a minuscule FJ Cruiser.