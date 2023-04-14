Toyota launches online retail sales platform

Toyota indicates that its digital contribution to sales has increased by 5 times in the past years.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced ‘Wheels on Web’, an online retail sales platform for Bangalore. The website will allow customers to book, purchase and get delivery of their preferred Toyota models from the comfort of their homes. According to the company, the platform provides a real-time information of the status of their booked Toyota product.

Toyota’s new website also allows customers to select and add value-added services, accessories and the extended warranty, all via the website. The option to trade off existing cars is also offered on the website. Online evaluation where one can opt for physical car evaluation is also available.

Customers can choose from multiple finance options through selected financial institutions. Booking amount / full payment or down payment can be made completely online.

TKM indicates that its digital contribution to sales has increased by 5 times and the company’s e-bookings has substantially increased by 20 times as compared to past years. TKM’s virtual showroom continues to gain popularity with close to 1.3 million customers exploring it annually.

In 2021, TKM launched its virtual showroom to provide its customers – a digital platform to access and explore its various models and accessories, facilitating a 360-degree immersive experience from the comfort of their homes.