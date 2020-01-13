Toyota Land Cruiser, Prado models removed from India website but here’s how you can still get one

The Toyota India official website has removed the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Land Cruiser Prado. While this suggests that the manufacturer has discontinued the two medal from its India line up, dealers have confirmed that they are still accepting bookings for both models. The Land Cruiser and Prado are both fully imported models and are low volume products. In the last quarter of 2019, Toyota sold 24 units of the Land Cruiser, although only 1 unit was sold in December. On the other hand, the Prado has not seen any units being sold since September.

The Land Cruiser in its current generation has been in production since 2007 while the fourth generation Land Cruiser Prado has been in production since 2009. In 2016, the Land Cruiser was updated with a facelift that offered new styling and modern features, which was followed by another update in some markets. Then the 2018 Model Year Land Cruiser Prado was introduced which the manufacturer also had on display at the 2018 Auto Expo and was subsequently launched in India with a 3.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine.

It is likely that the manufacturer may re-introduce these two models at a later stage, once the BS6 emission norms have been enforced with upgraded models that would meet the norms and comply with the fuel supply with 2020 model year versions of the SUVs. However, there is currently no confirmation from the side of the manufacturer. Additionally, Toyota India has also removed the Prius hybrid model from its official website, but similar to the SUVs, the fully imported Prius model can still be ordered from dealers.