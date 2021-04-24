Toyota Land Cruiser 300 spotted sans camouflage

The new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has been spotted without camouflage ahead of its global debut. The SUV looks even more muscular and could come with smaller but more powerful engines.

(Image Credit: @hamad1two3/Instagram)

The Toyota Land Cruiser J200 has been in production since 2007 and feels like it could do with an upgrade. While the vehicle is still very capable and very menacing, Toyota does have plans to bring in the next-gen model to carry on the Land Cruiser name. This new Land Cruiser 300 will come with some changes to the exterior and possibly have new powertrains as well. An Instagram account by the name “hamad1two3” has posted pictures of the SUV without any camouflage.

(Image Credit: @hamad1two3/Instagram)

Believe it or not, the new model has a bolder front and an even bigger grille than the existing model. There are four slats in the grille with a black U-shaped scoop surrounding it. Headlamps have been treated to a new design and you get projector units. The bonnet itself has muscular lines running across it. On the sides, one can observe the square wheel arches filled with alloy wheel with a busier design compared to the existing model. There is a possibility that Toyota might equip the Land Cruiser 300 with 20-inch wheels as an option. There is one more small change on the side and that is the rear quarter glass. The lower edge of the glass rises up as it goes back. This is different compared to the current Land Cruiser’s mostly square-shaped rear quarter glass. The tail lamp design is also different and they have been elongated to look smarter. Overall, the new model retains the boxy exterior that is associated with Land Cruisers. There is a sunroof on the top which is not panoramic, however.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hamad1two3

According to previous speculations, Toyota plans to sell the new Land Cruisers with smaller but more powerful engines. Instead of coming with a 5-litre V8 petrol engine only, it will now get a 3.5-litre V6 turbocharged petrol and a 3.3-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol motor will make 309hp and 687Nm while the diesel motor is said to be capable of producing 420hp and 589Nm. Both engines could be offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission. All models will come with 4×4 systems in place and could come with differential locks on both axles.

We also expect the interior of the new Land Cruiser to be equipped with modern features like a digital MID, touchscreen infotainment system and connected car technology while still providing loads of space for the occupants inside.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 could be launched globally by mid of 2021 if the pandemic does not force the Japanese carmaker to change their plans.

