Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

After the partial lifting of restrictions across the country, Toyota Kirloskar has stated that it will now restart operations in a phased manner, adhering to the directives from the state and central governments.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it will be resuming vehicle production at its manufacturing plant at Bidadi in Bengaluru today. The production had been suspended for months owing to the coronavirus lockdown that halted most trade business except essential goods. After the partial lifting of restrictions across the country, Toyota Kirloskar will now restart operations in a phased manner, adhering to the directives from the state and central governments. Toyota has also stated that it is closely monitoring and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up operations.

Toyota has also begun operations at its dealerships across India with over 290 Toyota dealerships now partially open and about 230 Toyota service centres also operational across the country, providing services by prioritising domains like spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities have already started.

While restarting operations, Toyota has deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, taking extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surroundings are safe to resume work, Raju B Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.

The physical and mental well-being of employees is of the utmost importance. Toyota has rolled out a new set of safety guidelines and has been rerunning the ‘Restart Manual’ to make sure the rules are successfully implemented before the workforce resumes office. In order to minimise the number of employees at the workplace, most of the office employees will still continue to work from home for some more time, he added.

In a press statement earlier, Toyota had mentioned that about 75% of its suppliers had also received a nod from the government to recommence operations, while the remainder were expected to receive the necessary permission soon.

Following the directive issued by the government, Toyota had begun preparatory operations at the plant on 5 May 2020. These preparatory operations were conducted to provide the workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritising domains like spare parts supply, the statement read.

