Toyota Kirloskar Motors records 53 per cent hike in domestic sales for last month

In November this year, Toyota sold a total of 13,003 units, closing the sales tally with a YoY growth of 53 per cent. In comparison to October this year, it is a growth of 5 per cent.

By:December 2, 2021 4:03 PM
Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition

 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor closed the month of November with sales of 13,003 units in the Indian market. The Japanese brand has registered a growth of 53 per cent on a year over year basis in comparison to the corresponding month last year, wherein the sales figure stood at 8,508 units only. For month over month basis, the company has recorded positive growth as well. In October this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motors sold 12,440 units in India. Resultantly, it is a growth of 5 per cent. In fact, Toyota is one of the few manufacturers that have posted an increment in monthly sales.

Commenting on the sales, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders.

Spike in both demand & orders can be attributed to the popularity our products enjoy amongst our customers and has been further aided by the recent product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4×4 and the Innova Crysta limited edition. Both the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue to lead their respective segments and we thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are hopeful of closing the calendar year next month with growth to show in all segments including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser where TKM’s presence is relatively new.  However, with the positive response that both the models have garnered, we are trying our best to reach out to customers even in remote locations by further penetrating our reach in such areas”.

TKM sells a total of six products in the Indian market – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, and Vellfire. The company had a longer line-up in the BS-4 regime. However, it had to pull the plugs on select models as they failed to comply with new stringent emission norms.

