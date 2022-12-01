Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 11,765 units in November 2022

TKM sold 13,003 units in the month of November 2021 resulting in a 10% year-on-year decline this month.

Bengaluru-based carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the company sold a total of 11,765 units in the month of November 2022. For reference, TKM sold 13,003 units in the month of November 2021 resulting in a 10% year-on-year decline this month.

Talking about more cumulative numbers, TKM clocked cumulative sales of 116,262 units, constituting 46% year-on-year growth (April-November 2021: 79,725 units). For the first 11 months of the calendar year 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has cumulative sales of 149,422 units, up 25% YoY. In the same period last year (January-November 2021), the company sold 119,917 units.

Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We began last month with demand soaring and positive sentiments building towards the unveil of the much awaited, all-new Innova HyCross. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder too, has been receiving good traction from the market. Cumulative wholesales from April to November 2022, registered a growth of 31% when compared to cumulative wholesales in the same period last year.

However, last month also witnessed an irreparable loss for TKM, with the untimely and sudden demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, TKM. He has been a core pillar of strength, not just for TKM but the entire Indian Automotive Industry. A true visionary and leader, we hope that we will be able to fulfill his dream of bringing in not just practical but ever-better, sustainable, cleaner & safer mobility solutions to India”, he concluded expressing his grief.