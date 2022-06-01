Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 10,216 units in May 2022, 32% down compared to April 2022

The month of May has been bittersweet for Toyota as the company sold lesser vehicles compared to the previous month but has seen a massive increase when compared to the same period, last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the company managed to sell a total of 10,216 units in the month of May 2022. This is a massive jump compared to the same period last year when the carmaker sold only 707. However, there has been a decline of 32 per cent when comparing the M-o-M as Toyota sold 15,085 vehicles in April.

On the brighter side, the figures presented this month show a massive improvement of about 1,344 per cent but that is mostly due to the fact that the numbers were very low in 2021. Back in May of 2021, the effects of Covid-19 were impacting manufacturers’ ability to sell vehicles. Apart from this, the company also saw its cumulative wholesales figure from January to May register a 16 per cent growth when compared to the corresponding period in May 2021, thereby witnessing month on month wholesales gravitating back to pre-Covid times in 2019.

The Japanese automaker is selling a total of seven vehicles in the country right now, including SUVs, sedans and a hatchback too. The most recent offering from Toyota was the Fortuner GR Sport which has a hefty price tag of Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the new top-spec model for Fortuner. For the extra price one pays, they get cosmetic updates, a sporty red and black paint scheme and a revised suspension setting.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand continues to peak as we have very encouraging booking orders and enquiries for all our models. The cool new Glanza has received an overwhelming response from our customers as it is their trust and faith in the brand that helps us perform better. Segment leading models like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to perform well and generate healthy booking orders. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, continue to garner strong demand and our focus going forward would be to meet the immediate needs of our customers”.