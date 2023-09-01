Toyota Kirloskar Motor records Y-o-Y growth of 53% in August 2023

In July 2023 Toyota Kirloskar recorded total sales of 21,911 units.

The monthly performance of the Toyota Kirloskar is out, according to the report the overall sales of 22,910 units were recorded for August 2023. It is 53 percent higher than the previous year when 14,959 units were sold in August.

Adding to the notable growth Toyota made domestic sales of 20,970 units while the exports stood at 1,940 units in August 2023. By selling 21,911 units, the company got its highest monthly wholesale figures in July 2023.

Toyota sales during January-August 23

In the first 8 months of CY, Toyota recorded sales of 147,192 units which accounted for a growth rate of 34.2%. On the other hand, the company sold 109,669 units last year.



In July 2023 Toyota Kirloskar recorded total sales of 21,911 units.



Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing commented, “We are thrilled to report our best-ever sales performance by selling 22,910 units in the month of August 2023. Strong sales volume and enhanced demand showcase customers’ ever-growing affinity for the brand. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross continue to register a strong demand. The Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender are witnessing sustained segment leadership. The Camry Hybrid and Glanza are also strongly contributing to the overall success.”

He further added, “In line with the same, we announced two new launches in the month of August. In another benchmark product development in alignment with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’, we recently unveiled the prototype of the world’s first BS 6 (Stage-II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle as a testament to our unwavering commitment towards introducing cleaner and greener technologies to meet national objectives.”