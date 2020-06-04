Toyota June 2020 car offers: Discounts of up to Rs 32,500 for COVID-19 warriors on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

The Toyota Yaris and Glanza models also get cash discounts depending on the state and dealership. There are no discounts on the Toyota Innova Crysta or the Fortuner.

By:Published: June 4, 2020 1:57:27 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has restarted operations partially while its dealerships are slowly getting back to normal as well. While the company, last month, announced a three month EMI holiday scheme on select cars, there are now new offers to lure customers. This is following the price hike that is effective from June 1, 2020. TKM has increased the prices by 1-2 per cent on all products except cars like the Camry and the Vellfire. As far as the discount offers are concerned, TKM has got schemes running only on the Toyota Glanza and the Toyota Yaris. Both these cars are priced below Rs 10 lakh. TKM dealers that we spoke with confirmed that the deals differ from place to place and moreover only a few select trims are available. It is quite possible that the dealers might want to exhaust the inventory which has been with them for around two months if not slightly more. The good thing is that these are all BS6 cars.

Also Read Toyota EMI Holiday scheme

A flat Rs 20,000 discount is being given by few dealers on the Toyota Yaris. If you’re a COVID-19 frontline worker, you get Rs 32,500 off. A loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 too is being given if you happen to be an existing Toyota customer. At the same time, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 too is being provided. Opting between exchange and loyalty is up to the customer. If you’re a corporate customer, few dealerships will also give an additional Rs 20,000 off.

For the Toyota Glanza, the company is offering a flat Rs 15,000 discount on all variants except the base manual G. COVID-19 warriors get an additional Rs 17,000. There is also the corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 that is applicable. Moreover, those exchanging their cars further get a Rs 15,000 discount.

Unfortunately, there are no discounts being given out on the Toyota Fortuner or even the Innova Crysta. Toyota globally showcased the Fortuner facelift today. It might be launched here later this year.

Also Read Toyota Fortuner facelift launched

