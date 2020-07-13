Toyota introduces unique finance schemes for July: Assured buyback, low EMI on Glanza, Innova Crysta

The low EMI scheme can be availed only with the Toyota Innova Crysta while the three months deferment is applicable to the Camry hybrid as well. These schemes are on for the month of July 2020.

By:Published: July 13, 2020 5:59 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been upping the ante every month. No sooner had they announced EMI Holiday and other schemes, the company has come out with new offers. For the month of July, TKM has got a bunch of fresh schemes. These can be combined with the earlier ones. The new scheme includes assured buyback on the Toyota Glanza and Yaris cars. A 55 per cent value has been fixed on both the cars. Moreover, customers can also pay an EMI as low as Rs 9,999 for the Toyota Innova Crysta. In addition to this, all Toyota cars also can be availed with a three-month EMI deferment scheme. None of these schemes though are applicable on the Toyota Vellfire model. The low EMI scheme can be availed only with the Toyota Innova Crysta while the three months deferment is applicable to the Camry hybrid as well.

While TKM has been rolling out these offers, the company has also slightly increased prices of all its offerings. The reason given is that the rising input costs as well as the weakening exchange rates. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even TKM had to delay its new launch – the Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV. This SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It was reported that production has started and the vehicles are being dispatched to Toyota dealerships. However, there is no confirmation on the same from the company or dealers. A source we spoke to, told us that the production and eventually the launch have been delayed. The launch could now take place sometime during the festive season.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with a lone petrol-hybrid engine. It is likely that this engine could be paired to a manual as well as automatic transmissions. Expect the Urban Cruiser to have the same fuel efficiency as the Vitara Brezza.

