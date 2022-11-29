Toyota Innova: Old vs New differences explained

Toyota Innova Crysta vs Hycross differences explained. Which of the two Toyota Innovas should you pick — the old petrol, new petrol, or the hybrid?

The Toyota Innova serves as a perfect family vehicle, the perfect vehicle upgrade, strikes a fine balance between practicality and luxury, and just when you think it can’t get any better, Toyota ups the game. The new Toyota Innova Hycross is an evolution of the Crysta, which has been a popular MPV in India, and with the Hycross, the carmaker is looking to appeal to a wider audience.

However, the launch of the Hycross in India does not replace the Crysta, as both vehicles will be sold side-by-side, leaving some customers thinking about which of the two to choose. Here are all the differences between the old and new Toyota Innova to help you make the choice.

Platform and design

The Innova Crysta is based on a body-on-frame design, meaning it has a ladder frame chassis. The Crysta features a familiar MPV design with a large grille, dual headlights on either side and alloy wheels. The side profile is simple, and the rear, features large tail lamps, while the D-Pillars are quite chunky.

The new Hycross on the other hand, features a bold upright grille, muscular bonnet, and is larger than the Crysta, which will catch one’s eye first. The Hycross gets sleek LED headlights, and overall, has a better presence compared to the Crysta. When looked at the Crysta and the Hycross side-by-side, the former suddenly looks outdated.

Dimensions Innova Hycross Innova Crysta Length 4755 mm 4735 mm Width 1850 mm 1830 mm Height 1790 mm 1795 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2750 mm Fuel tank capacity 52 litres 65 litres

As the dimensions show, the new Hycross is longer, wider, taller, and has more wheelbase, equating to better interior room.

Exterior and interior features

The Innova Crysta gets halogen headlights, alloy wheels, and fog lamps, while interior features include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, multiple seating options, ac vents for the rear, and more.

The Hycross offers similar features but is upgraded. The Innova Hycross gets all LED lighting, and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the interior gets a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a panoramic roof, powered seats, a 9-speaker system with a subwoofer, and more.

The Innova Hycross also takes safety up a notch with adaptive cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense system, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill hold, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and seat belt reminders for all three rows amongst others.

Engine specifications and gearbox

The Innova Crysta is offered a 2.7-litre petrol engine at the moment, as the diesel engine has been put on hold at the moment. Toyota will reopen bookings soon, however, petrol is the way to go as of now.

The Innova Hycross is offered in two choices, in petrol or as a petrol hybrid. The Hycross gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is paired to a hybrid system, similar to the Hyryder, which can be driven in pure electric mode as well.