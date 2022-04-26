scorecardresearch

Toyota Innova Hycross: What’s it about the new trademark filed by Toyota?

Toyota Innova Hycross could be the hybrid version of the upcoming new-gen iteration of the Toyota’s best-selling MPV in the Indian market.

Written by Mohit Bhardwaj

The Toyota Innova Crysta is the most sought after MPV in the Indian market. The Innova nameplate has been around for a long, and it has created a strong reputation for itself. Now, Toyota is seemingly working on the new-gen model of its MPV. The brand has filed trademark applications for the new name – Toyota Innova Hycross. As per speculations, it is assumed to be the hybrid version of the forthcoming new-gen Innova.

Toyota Innova Hycross Trademark

The prototype of the new-gen model was first spotted on international soil. It donned heavy camo and a set of larger alloy wheels. The front fender, however, managed to give a glimpse of the creases, and they seem to be inspired by the Fortuner. The rear door looked longer, while the rear end felt upright. Soon after being spotted in a foreign land, the prototype made its appearance in India.

This time around, the camouflage sheets were kind enough to give a glimpse of changes. Hence, we can tell that the rear quarter glass layout will be different on the new-gen Toyota Innova, which is internally-codenamed B560. The new-gen model is assumed to share its underpinnings with the Avanza, sold in international markets. Although, the carmaker is tight-lipped about its plans of bringing a new-gen model of the Innova. It is expected to make its global debut by next year.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Spyshot

While the exterior will don a new design, which is intended to be sleeker and upmarket, the cabin will follow the course with a tech-laden feature list. The updated model will come with a larger and advanced infotainment unit along with connected car tech. In addition, increased safety features are assumed to make their way as a standard fitment across the range. Under the bonnet, conventional IC engine power plants in refined and powerful forms could make entry, while a hybrid setup is anticipated to be on cards.

