Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period soars up to 2 years: Book now, get in 2025!

The waiting period for the Toyota Innova Hycross has soared and now stretches up to two years from the date of booking. This premium MPV is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota introduced the all-new Innova Hycross in December last year and this premium MPV received an overwhelming response from buyers. The Innova Hycross has been in high demand ever since its launch, especially its strong hybrid variants, and the waiting period for this multi-purpose utility vehicle now stretches up to two years.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Waiting period explained

The strong hybrid variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross command a waiting period of 21 to 23 months from the date of booking, depending on the variant and the location of the customer. This means that if you book an Innova Hycross right now, it’s likely that you will get the delivery of your car in early 2025.

It’s worth mentioning that the bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants of the hybrid Innova Hycross have already been halted temporarily. Even the naturally-aspirated petrol variants of this premium MPV have a waiting period of up to 6 to 7 months after booking the car.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Price and alternatives

The Toyota Innova Hycross is currently priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Some of the alternatives to this premium MPV are mentioned in the table below.

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Toyota Innova HyCross Rs 18.55 lakh – Rs 29.99 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 14.01 lakh – Rs 26.18 lakh Tata Safari Rs 15.65 lakh – Rs 25.02 lakh MG Hector Plus Rs 18.00 lakh – Rs 22.97 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs 16.77 lakh – Rs 21.13 lakh Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rs 18.00 lakh – Rs 30.00 lakh (expected)

Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova Hycross with two engine options. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

