Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta: Price, specs, features comparison

The updated Toyota Innova Crysta diesel has been launched in India and will be sold alongside the petrol-only Innova Hycross. Here’s how these Innova siblings fare against each other in a spec-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Hycross demands a higher waiting period than the Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has re-introduced the Innova Crysta in India. The updated Toyota Innova Crysta is available in a diesel avatar and gets a minor nip & tuck as well. It will be sold alongside the all-new Innova Hycross that is offered with petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options. Here’s how these MPVs fare against each other in a specification-based comparison. 

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova Hycross with two petrol engines. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

While the Innova Hycross is a petrol-only model, the updated Innova Crysta gets a diesel mill only. The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and gets Eco and Power drive modes. 

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta: Dimensions 

SpecificationsInnova HycrossInnova Crysta
Length4755 mm4735 mm
Width1850 mm1830 mm
Height1790 mm1795 mm
Wheelbase2850 mm2750 mm
Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta: Features

In terms of features, the Innova Hycross gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, ADAS and more. The Innova Crysta, on the other hand, lacks creature comforts but features an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, front and rear parking sensors, up to seven airbags, etc.    

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross Review:

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Toyota Innova HycrossRs 18.55 lakh – Rs 29.99 lakh
Toyota Innova CrystaRs 19.99 lakh – Rs 25.43 lakh

The all-new Toyota Innova Hycross is offered in six trim levels: G, GX, VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O). Its prices range from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh. The Toyota Innova Crysta, on the other hand, is available in G, GX, VX and ZX trims. While the prices of its base-spec G trim haven’t been revealed yet, the other variants of the Innova Crysta are priced from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 25.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 14:56 IST