Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in November

Toyota Innova Hycross to make its India debut in November and will replace the Innova Crysta with a petrol-hybrid setup, similar to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

After recently unveiling the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a strong and mild hybrid engine, Toyota’s on a roll to unveil its next big offering for India, the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Toyota Innova Hycross, when unveiled in November this year, it will be placed above the existing Toyota Innova, as per a report by Autocar India.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque chassis instead of the present ladder frame chassis, being the first Innova to be based so. This makes the vehicle lighter and stronger. The Hycross will be underpinned by the carmaker’s TNGA-C platform, which it shares with the Corolla.

In terms of styling, the new Innova Hycross will feature a typical MPV design and will not be drastically different compared to the current Innova. However, it will have tweaks such as a large front grille, redesigned headlamps, and muscular wheel arches, amongst others.

The new Innova Hycross will be longer than the current-gen Crysta. The new Toyota Innova Hycross’ wheelbase is expected to be around 2,850 mm, while its overall length could be 4.7 metres long. Now, a longer vehicle with more cabin room allows for various seating arrangements and will offer more interior room compared to the current Innova Crysta.

Speaking about the engine, the upcoming Innova Hycross will use Toyota’s hybrid technology seen with the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The engine offered will be a petrol-hybrid only, similar to the Hyryder.

However, unlike the 1.5-litre unit on the Hyryder, the Innova Hycross will use a bigger 2.0-litre hybrid engine. Specifications of the engine are currently under wraps but expect it to be the best in class, similar to the currently-sold Innova Crysta. The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be a global model, similar to the current-gen MPV and will go on sale in countries like Indonesia.