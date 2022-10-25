Toyota Innova Hycross teased – Here’s what to expect

Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of its official global unveiling, showing its front design. Here’s what to expect from the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Toyota, after launching the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in India, is now gearing up for its next big launch, the Toyota Innova Hycross, which will be sold alongside the Toyota Innova Crysta, a popular vehicle in the MPV segment.

The carmaker recently teased the new Toyota Innova Hycross in Indonesia, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the MPV when it makes its global debut in November and launched early next year. Toyota has teased only the front section of the Innova Hycross, giving us a glimpse of its upright grille design and sleek headlights.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross was seen testing in India as well on several occasions, portraying its 10-spoke alloy-wheel design and its horizontal tail lamps. The new Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to get LED lighting all around and for the first time. will be based on a monocoque platform, unlike the current Toyota Innova Crysta.

When it eventually goes on sale in India next year, the Toyota Innova Hycross will sit above the Innova Crysta in Toyota’s lineup. The Toyota Innova Hycross will be powered by a petrol hybrid engine only, and although Toyota has not revealed details about the engine, the MPV is most likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid engine instead of the smaller 1.5-litre unit that powers the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Also, the Toyota Innova Hycross will spawn a Maruti Suzuki version as well, which will be placed above the Grand Vitara in the carmaker’s lineup, sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships. The two models are expected to share the powertrain as well, similar to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara.