Toyota Innova HyCross starts arriving at dealerships: Launch next month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently took the wraps off the all-new Innova HyCross that will sit above the Crysta in the company’s line-up. We drove this premium MPV in Bengaluru and you can read more about it HERE. The Innova HyCross has now started arriving at dealerships ahead of its official launch next month. Pre-bookings for the same are already open.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Now at dealerships

Toyota has started shipping the demo units of the new Innova HyCross to all its authorised outlets across the country. While there is no official timeline yet, customer test drives for the same should begin soon. The company is accepting pre-bookings for the HyCross online on the company’s website and offline at its dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine and gearbox

The Innova HyCross is offered with two petrol engines but there’s no diesel engine on offer. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross First Drive Review:

Toyota Innova HyCross: Price and rivals

The prices of the Toyota Innova HyCross will be revealed next month, i.e. in January 2023. It will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

