Toyota Innova Hycross spy pics reveal interior details

Toyota Innova Hyryder spied in India again, this time revealing interior details such as the steering wheel and infotainment system.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross has been spied on again in India, and this time, revealing more details on its interior. One of the biggest, of course, is the panoramic sunroof, a first for the Innova. The sunroof was previously seen when the render images of the Innova Hycross surfaced online a few days ago.

The Toyota Innova Hycross spy images also reveal a new three-spoke steering wheel, which looks chunkier than the current version’s. Also seen in the latest shots is the new touchscreen infotainment system, larger than what Toyota offers with its current Innova Crysta.

The touchscreen infotainment system will have smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, similar to the current model, but with an updated UI. The upcoming Hycross will get navigation, connected car tech, and possibly a head-up display as well.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque chassis for the first time and will be longer than the current-gen Innova Crysta, which will be sold alongside the Hycross. The new Hycross will offer more interior space and an upmarket feel.

Power will be derived from a 2.0-litre hybrid engine, mated to an automatic gearbox. There will be no diesel offering and the carmaker even pulled the plugs on the diesel Innova Crysta in India, which could take a hit in sales, especially in the fleet segment. However, when Express Drives reached out to Toyota for the same, the carmaker declined to comment.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will make its global debut on November 25 in Indonesia and could make its presence at the upcoming Auto Expo as well. Prices for the new Toyota Innova Hycross are expected in early 2023.