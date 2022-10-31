Toyota Innova Hycross leaked design shows styling details

The new Toyota Innova Hycross design rendering shows more details of the upcoming MPV. Here’s what to expect from the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross was tested just days ago, and now, the design rendering of the upcoming MPV has surfaced online. As per the rendering, the design elements of the Toyota Innova Hycross are visible, hinting at its final design when launched in India soon.

One of the biggest changes in design with the new Innova Hycross is that it will feature a monocoque chassis instead of a ladder frame design the current gen Innova Crysta features. The front grille gets a significant update compared to the current Innova Crysta and the bonnet gets muscular lines to further highlight the overall design.

Another big change is the sunroof, a first for the Innova. In terms of the overall design, the Innova Hycross looks similar to the current Crysta, but will be slightly longer and will focus on two key aspects, space and comfort.

The design render does not show the rear profile of the Hycross, however, based on previous spy shots, the MPV will have an upright tailgate and horizontal tail lamps.

In terms of power, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will get a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a petrol hybrid developed by Toyota. The vehicle will be front-wheel-driven with the help of manual and automatic gearbox choices. There will be no diesel option.

Inside, the upcoming Hycorss is expected to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and multiple seating options.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to make its global debut in November in Indonesia, and prices for India are expected in 2023. Also, the new Innova Hycross will see a Maruti Suzuki version, similar to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.