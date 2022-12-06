Toyota Innova HyCross; Key features explained

It is based on a monocoque chassis, a first for an Innova. This makes it lighter by 200 kg as compared to the current Innova. It is also more agile and has a better turning radius.

Toyota Innova HyCross has been recently unveiled in India. The Innova Crysta has not been discontinued but the HyCross is positioned above it. This MPV is loaded with a host of first-in-segment features. Here are some key features of the new Innova HyCross that you need to know.

Toyota Innova HyCross key features-:

All LED lighting

The front of Innova HyCross flaunts tri-eye LED headlamps with dual function DRLs and at the rear it sports LED Tail Lamps. This is the first time the Innova is getting an all LED lighting system.

Multi-zone AC

The new Innova HyCross is now equipped with multi-zone AC with that front and rear passenger can set the different AC temperatures accordingly.

Panoramic sunroof

This is the first time Innova is getting a sunroof. That too is not a normal electric sunroof but a panoramic one.

Front ventilated seats

The new Innova HyCross comes with ventilated front seats. This first-in-segment feature is beneficial in summers and enhances the comfort.

Power tailgate

This multi-purpose vehicle is also equipped with a power tailgate feature. By just pressing a button, the boot lid will open and same for the closing.

360 degree camera view

Innova HyCross is getting a 360 degree camera view. It enables the driver to keep an eye on everything outside the car via the infotainment screen. These cameras are installed in strategic points on the car to give a wide view and cover blind spots.

Rear sunshade

Sunshades are placed on the rear side windows. Helps reduce the sun’s glare and the sun’s heat transfer into the interior of the vehicle. This is also a first-in-segment feature.

10.1 inch infotainment system

The Innova HyCross gets a large 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Electronic parking brake

Innova HyCross is featuring an electronic parking brake or electronic handbrake. It is a button to activate and deactivate the system. When the handbrake is activated, the brake pads close to stop the car; conversely, when it is deactivated, the brake pads release.

Hybrid engine

It is the first in its segment to be powered by a hybrid engine, so explain what’s the power output, the three drive modes — eco, normal and power.

Monocoque chassis

