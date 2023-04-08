Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid bookings halted: Over 2 years waiting period

The bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross have been halted temporarily. This premium MPV currently demands a waiting period of more than two years in some cities.

Toyota introduced the all-new Innova Hycross in December last year and this premium MPV received an overwhelming response from buyers. However, the bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross have been now halted temporarily. As per the company, this step has been taken owing to high demand and ongoing supply chain issues.

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid bookings stopped temporarily: Here’s why!

Toyota Kirloskar Motor in an official statement said, “The Innova Hycross was launched recently to cater to the needs of the customers seeking proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV. We are grateful to our valued customers for the overwhelming response that they have shown to Innova Hycross across all its variants within a few months of its launch.

Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV

“However, owing to the ongoing supply challenges, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top-end grades of Innova Hycross i.e., ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from 8th April 2023. The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue. We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest,” the statement further added.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the all-new Innova Hycross with two petrol engines. This premium MPV gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross Review:

Toyota Innova Hycross: Price and availability

The Toyota Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. As per the latest reports, its petrol variants currently have a waiting period of six to seven months while the hybrid variants demand a waiting period of more than two years in some cities. It takes on the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.