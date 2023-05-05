scorecardresearch

Toyota Innova Hycross gets second price hike within six months: New vs old price list

The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross have been hiked once again within six months of launch. This premium MPV is now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
New Innova Hycross uses dies from Godrej Tooling for dash panel and main floor
Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two petrol engines

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the all-new Innova Hycross in December last year. Its prices were increased in March this year and now within six months of the official launch, this premium MPV has received its second price hike. The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross have gone up by Rs 27,000. Check out its variant-wise new vs old price list here.

toyota innova hycross features

Toyota Innova Hycross: New vs old price list 

Petrol variants:

Innova HyCross variantsNew priceOld priceDifference
G-SLF [7S]Rs 18.55 lakhRs 18.55 lakhNo hike
G-SLF [8S]Rs 18.60 lakhRs 18.60 lakhNo hike
GX [7S]Rs 19.40 lakhRs 19.40 lakhNo hike
GX [8S]Rs 19.45 lakhRs 19.45 lakhNo hike

Hybrid variants: 

Innova HyCross variantsNew priceOld priceDifference
Hybrid VX [7S]Rs 25.03 lakhRs 24.76 lakhRs 27,000
Hybrid VX [8S]Rs 25.08 lakhRs 24.81 lakhRs 27,000
Hybrid VX (O) [7S]Rs 27.00 lakhRs 26.73 lakhRs 27,000
Hybrid VX (O) [8S]Rs 27.05 lakhRs 26.78 lakhRs 27,000
Hybrid ZX [7S]Rs 29.35 lakhRs 29.08 lakhRs 27,000
Hybrid ZX (O) [7S]Rs 29.99 lakhRs 29.72 lakhRs 27,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the naturally-aspirated petrol variants of the Innova Hycross remain unchanged. However, the strong hybrid variants of this MPV have got dearer by Rs 27,000. The Toyota Innova Hycross is now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross Review:

Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two petrol engines. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 11:56 IST