Toyota Innova Hycross gets second price hike within six months: New vs old price list

The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross have been hiked once again within six months of launch. This premium MPV is now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the all-new Innova Hycross in December last year. Its prices were increased in March this year and now within six months of the official launch, this premium MPV has received its second price hike. The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross have gone up by Rs 27,000. Check out its variant-wise new vs old price list here.

Toyota Innova Hycross: New vs old price list

Petrol variants:

Innova HyCross variants New price Old price Difference G-SLF [7S] Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 18.55 lakh No hike G-SLF [8S] Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 18.60 lakh No hike GX [7S] Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.40 lakh No hike GX [8S] Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 19.45 lakh No hike

Hybrid variants:

Innova HyCross variants New price Old price Difference Hybrid VX [7S] Rs 25.03 lakh Rs 24.76 lakh Rs 27,000 Hybrid VX [8S] Rs 25.08 lakh Rs 24.81 lakh Rs 27,000 Hybrid VX (O) [7S] Rs 27.00 lakh Rs 26.73 lakh Rs 27,000 Hybrid VX (O) [8S] Rs 27.05 lakh Rs 26.78 lakh Rs 27,000 Hybrid ZX [7S] Rs 29.35 lakh Rs 29.08 lakh Rs 27,000 Hybrid ZX (O) [7S] Rs 29.99 lakh Rs 29.72 lakh Rs 27,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the naturally-aspirated petrol variants of the Innova Hycross remain unchanged. However, the strong hybrid variants of this MPV have got dearer by Rs 27,000. The Toyota Innova Hycross is now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two petrol engines. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

