Toyota Innova HyCross gets first price hike: New vs old price list

The prices of the Toyota Innova HyCross have been hiked for the first time since launch. This premium MPV will now retail from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Toyota Innova HyCross
Toyota Innova HyCross has got dearer by up to Rs 75,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the all-new Innova HyCross in December last year. Now, within three months of its official launch, this premium MPV has received its first price hike. The prices of the Toyota Innova HyCross have gone up by up to Rs 75,000. It will now retail from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out this MPV’s new vs old price list here. 

Toyota Innova HyCross; Key features explained

Toyota Innova HyCross: New vs old price list

Petrol variants:

Innova HyCross variantsNew priceOld priceDifference
HyCross G-SLF [7S]Rs 18.55 lakhRs 18.30 lakhRs 25,000
HyCross G-SLF [8S]Rs 18.60 lakhRs 18.35 lakhRs 25,000
HyCross GX [7S]Rs 19.40 lakhRs 19.15 lakhRs 25,000
HyCross GX [8S]Rs 19.45 lakhRs 19.20 lakhRs 25,000
innova hycross features

Also Read

Hybrid variants:

Innova HyCross variantsNew priceOld priceDifference
HyCross Hybrid VX [7S]Rs 24.76 lakhRs 24.01 lakhRs 75,000
HyCross Hybrid VX [8S]Rs 24.81 lakhRs 24.06 lakhRs 75,000
HyCross Hybrid ZXRs 29.08 lakhRs 28.33 lakhRs 75,000
HyCross Hybrid ZX(O)Rs 29.72 lakhRs 28.97 lakhRs 75,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the regular petrol variants of the new Innova HyCross have been hiked by Rs 25,000. They are now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Its hybrid variants, on the other hand, have become dearer by Rs 75,000 and they will now retail from Rs 24.76 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross First Drive Review:

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two petrol engines while the Innova Crysta will get a diesel mill. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:30 IST