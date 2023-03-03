Toyota Innova HyCross gets first price hike: New vs old price list

The prices of the Toyota Innova HyCross have been hiked for the first time since launch. This premium MPV will now retail from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the all-new Innova HyCross in December last year. Now, within three months of its official launch, this premium MPV has received its first price hike. The prices of the Toyota Innova HyCross have gone up by up to Rs 75,000. It will now retail from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out this MPV’s new vs old price list here.

Toyota Innova HyCross: New vs old price list

Petrol variants:

Innova HyCross variants New price Old price Difference HyCross G-SLF [7S] Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 25,000 HyCross G-SLF [8S] Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 25,000 HyCross GX [7S] Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 25,000 HyCross GX [8S] Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 25,000

Hybrid variants:

Innova HyCross variants New price Old price Difference HyCross Hybrid VX [7S] Rs 24.76 lakh Rs 24.01 lakh Rs 75,000 HyCross Hybrid VX [8S] Rs 24.81 lakh Rs 24.06 lakh Rs 75,000 HyCross Hybrid ZX Rs 29.08 lakh Rs 28.33 lakh Rs 75,000 HyCross Hybrid ZX(O) Rs 29.72 lakh Rs 28.97 lakh Rs 75,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the regular petrol variants of the new Innova HyCross have been hiked by Rs 25,000. They are now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Its hybrid variants, on the other hand, have become dearer by Rs 75,000 and they will now retail from Rs 24.76 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two petrol engines while the Innova Crysta will get a diesel mill. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

