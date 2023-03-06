Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new VX (O) variant: Priced at Rs 26.73 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new VX (O) trim and it has been priced from Rs 26.73 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in seven and eight-seater versions but only with the hybrid powertrain.

Toyota has expanded the Innova Hycross range with the launch of a new mid-spec variant. The company has introduced a VX (O) variant for the hybrid version that will bridge the gap between the base-spec VX and the top-spec ZX trims. It is available in seven and eight-seater versions, with prices starting from Rs 26.73 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O) variant: Price

Innova Hycross new variants New price Hycross Hybrid VX (O) [7S] Rs 26.73 lakh Hycross Hybrid VX (O) [8S] Rs 26.78 lakh

The VX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross has been priced at Rs 26.73 lakh for the seven-seater version and Rs 26.78 lakh for the eight-seater version, all prices ex-showroom. Toyota recently also hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross and this premium MPV now retails from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. Click HERE to check its variant-wise prices.

Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O): Features and safety

Positioned above the VX range, the new VX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross gets a lot of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting system, a panoramic sunroof, etc. Its safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, etc.

Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O): Engine and gearbox

Toyota offers the Innova HyCross with two engine options. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. However, the VX (O) variant is only available with the TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

