scorecardresearch

Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new VX (O) variant: Priced at Rs 26.73 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new VX (O) trim and it has been priced from Rs 26.73 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in seven and eight-seater versions but only with the hybrid powertrain.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
New Innova Hycross uses dies from Godrej Tooling for dash panel and main floor
Toyota Innova Hycross is now priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom

Toyota has expanded the Innova Hycross range with the launch of a new mid-spec variant. The company has introduced a VX (O) variant for the hybrid version that will bridge the gap between the base-spec VX and the top-spec ZX trims. It is available in seven and eight-seater versions, with prices starting from Rs 26.73 lakh, ex-showroom. 

innova hycross price in india

Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O) variant: Price 

Innova Hycross new variantsNew price
Hycross Hybrid VX (O) [7S]Rs 26.73 lakh
Hycross Hybrid VX (O) [8S]Rs 26.78 lakh

The VX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross has been priced at Rs 26.73 lakh for the seven-seater version and Rs 26.78 lakh for the eight-seater version, all prices ex-showroom. Toyota recently also hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross and this premium MPV now retails from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. Click HERE to check its variant-wise prices.  

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Also Read
toyota innova hycross features

Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O): Features and safety

Positioned above the VX range, the new VX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross gets a lot of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting system, a panoramic sunroof, etc. Its safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, etc.   

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross First Drive Review:

Toyota Innova Hycross VX (O): Engine and gearbox

Toyota offers the Innova HyCross with two engine options. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. However, the VX (O) variant is only available with the TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 08:45 IST