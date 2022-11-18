Toyota Innova Hycross exterior design revealed, LED headlights confirmed

The aggressive design of the Hycross could attract SUV buyers to opt for the new hybrid MPV.

Toyota India has released another teaser of the upcoming Innova Hycross. The MPV will make its India debut on November 25th. The Japanese manufacturer has completely changed the vehicle’s front nose and has made it aggressive.

After numerous rumours and reports, the new teaser reveals that the Innova Hycross will be equipped with LED headlights. The design has been tweaked as it is more angular and houses the daytime LED running lights inside the headlamp cluster. It looks like Toyota has made a conscious decision to ensure that it comes across more as an SUV than an MPV. Therefore, it has an all-imposing and wide black honeycomb front grille while the bonnet gets character lines, hence, enhancing the Hycross’ rugged stance.

Toyota has spruced up the cabin and the Hycross comes with a new multi-layer dashboard. The new MPV will also get some premium features like ambient lighting, an all-digital instrument cluster, a new vertical infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic roof and roof-mounted air condition vents.

The Innova Hycross is based on a new front-wheel-drive TNGA monocoque chassis, hence ditching the tried and tested rear-wheel-drive ladder frame chassis. The Hycross will be powered by a 2-litre petrol engine with an Atkinson cycle, which will be the hybrid powertrain while the entry-level trims will get the naturally aspirated 2-litre motor.

Toyota will unveil the Innova Hycross on November 25th and is expected to reveal the prices in January 2023. The company has opened the bookings for the new MPV and the deliveries are expected to start by the end of January.