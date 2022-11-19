Toyota Innova Hycross bookings open at select dealerships

Toyota Innova Hycross bookings are open at select dealerships. Customers can also register online on the official website and the booking amount stands at Rs 50,000.

Toyota is days away from unveiling the new Innova Hycross globally and select dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the vehicle already. Customers can also register their interest online on the official Toyota website. The booking amount for the new Toyota Innova Hycross stands at Rs 50,000.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be sold alongside the current-gen Innova Crysta, however, the Hycross will be a more premium offering. The latest-gen Hycross will be based on a monocoque chassis instead of the current ladder frame one and will be longer than the Innova Crysta.

Design details leaked earlier reveal the design of the new Hycross with its large front grille, muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, the Hycorss will offer premium features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and three-row seating that will be configurable.

Another big change with the new Innova Hycross will be its engine. The MPV will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid system, as Toyota is concentrating on bringing self-charging hybrids to India as they are more cost-effective, don’t require charging stations, and customers don’t have to wait long hours to recharge vehicles.

Toyota has not revealed the engine specifications of the upcoming Innova Hycross, however, these details will be revealed on November 21 when the MPV makes its global debut in Indonesia. Toyota will not offer a diesel engine choice and has also discontinued diesel variants of the current-gen Innova Crysta.

The new Innova Hycross when launched in India early next year is expected to carry a price tag of ~Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom. The Innova Hycross is expected to be available in multiple variants, and will also spawn a Maruti Suzuki version similar to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.