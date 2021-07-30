toyota innova crysta to get pricer costs more by this much and why new price in india specs features touchscreen images interior

Toyota’s best selling product, the Toyota Innova Crysta has just gotten more expensive. From August 1, 2021, the automaker will increase prices for the MPV by 2%. Here’s why.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will be revising the prices of its flagship MPV. The Toyota Innova Crysta will get more expensive from August 1, 2021. Toyota has said the Innova Crysta will see its prices increase by up to 2%. The automaker claims that due to a substantial increase in input costs, the step to transfer some of the cost to their consumer was necessary.

The Toyota Innova, ever since it was launched in India back in 2005 has been a runaway success. The 7/8 seater MPV has ruled Indian roads since it arrived. Many have tried to dethrone it, but the Innova has remained the king of its segment. Now in its second generation, the Toyota Innova Crysta continues strong sales despite prices steadying going up. Toyota then finally updated the model in the Indian market back in November 2020. With immediate effect, sales for the Innova Crysta saw a steep rise. Currently, the Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 16.11 lakh to Rs 24.59 lakh.

The current model of the Toyota Innova Crysta got a much-needed styling refresh. In addition to new equipment bring it at par with all its competitors. It features new LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels in 16 and 17-inch wheel sizes, a brand new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connect car features. It continues to feature seven airbags, VSC, front and rear parking sensors and more.

The Innova Crysta is powered by a 166hp 2.7-litre petrol engine or the 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine which is good for 150hp and 360Nm of torque. Both engines are available with a 5-speed manual, or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

With the facelift, variants of the Innova Crysta saw a rise in prices up to Rs 70,000 from before. Now, Toyota will again revise prices by another 2% increase. We will update the Toyota Innova Crysta with the new prices once it is officially announced.

