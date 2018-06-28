Toyota Innova Crysta modifications: From DC Design to Lexus inspired customisation

Toyota Innova has been immensely appreciated in India for the comfort it promises, especially for long-haul drives. When the Innova got into its Crysta avatar, the new design was admired for now it was sharper than before. While Toyota Innova Crysta is mostly a no-nonsense MPV with a powerful engine, comfort and space, turns out some see great potential for customisation in it. We came across some Toyota Innova Crysta modifications on the internet, and one of them cost the owner Rs 15 lakh! Before we get to that, here's some more from the past, including DC Design:

India's very first modified Toyota Innova Crysta

A firm called KitUp!, best known for making body kits, carried out a customisation job on an Innova Crysta and no doubt, the result was quite impressive. Thankfully, they kept the modifications to the minimal, with changes to the bumpers, grille and side skirts.

On the inside, the modified Innova Crysta gets better entertainment features, such as screens for the rear passengers, a custom audio system with better speakers and a sub-woofer. The powertrain was left untouched. Toyota Innova Crysta comes with two turbo diesel engine options: a 2.4-litre 4 cylinder engine that makes 148 bhp and 343 Nm, and a 2.8-litre 4-cylinder unit that puts out 172 bhp and 360 Nm.

Toyota Innova Crysta by DC Design

Toyota Innova Crysta is already considered one of the most comfortable MPVs in India, but in the hands of DC Design, the Innova Crysta could offer something close to luxury. DC Design completely revamped the insides of the MPV into a lounge. The 5/6 seat layout was changed to only two seats in the rear, and that's business class seats with loads of leg room and space to recline.

Most things in there are wrapped in tan leather. Even the footwells have been given the wood finish. If you happen to own an Innova Crysta, you can get the DC Design lounge modification which will cost you about Rs 4.95 lakh and onwards (depending upon what all would you like to be fitted in the cabin).

Lexus inspired Toyota Innova Crysta

And now the big one. A custom house in Thailand took a used Toyota Innova Crysta and transformed it, picking inspiration from Lexus. It was fitted with a Lexus Spindle grille with dull metal surrounds, inverted L shaped fog lamp housing as seen on the Lexus LX and a black finish splitter at the base of the bumper. It gets low profile tyre, side skirts, redesigned bumpers and a faux diffuser. Other exterior features of the Toyota Innova that have been modified and made it resemble the Lexus are the gloss black roof finish and chrome door handles and ORVMs.

Toyota Innova Crysta prices start at Rs 14.33 lakh and adding the mod job expense, the value of the MPV now stands at Rs 29.33 lakh. This is perhaps the most madcap modification we've ever seen on a Toyota Innova Crysta. It looks interesting but spending Rs 15 lakh on making an Innova look like a Lexus! And it still won't fool anyone for a Lexus. We'll pass.