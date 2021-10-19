Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

A new limited edition of the Toyota Innova Crysta is launched in the country, and it comes with a slew of added features over the equipment list of the regular trim.

The festive season has knocked the doors, and Toyota has launched the limited edition of its MPV – Innova Crysta, to lure more buyers. The Toyota Innova Crysta is the cash cow for the Japanese brand in the Indian market. The brand has sold over 9 lakh copies of the MPV in the county by now. In the limited edition avatar, Innova Crysta gets some added features that are not available on the regular model.

The features exclusive to the Toyota Innova Crysta’s limited edition are:

1. Multi Terrain Monitor (360-degree Camera)

2. Head Up Display (HUD)

3. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

4. Wireless Charger

5. 16-Colour Door edge lighting (Ambient Lighting)

6. Air Ionizer

In addition, the Toyota Innova Crysta comes equipped with over 100 features, including a touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a new display, 7 SRS airbags, cruise control, vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, driving modes and more. The fi­tment of these features is based upon the stock availability.

Speaking about the offer, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products. We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivaled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment. It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences.

The Innova Crysta Limited Edition (*Special Festival Offer) is designed to offer exclusivity which is a perfect blend of technology and convenience that complements the travelling needs, be it daily commute or long drive on weekend. The package is specifically timed during the festive season in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. Further, we would like to thank our over 9 Lakh loyal customers for their unrelenting support and trust” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.