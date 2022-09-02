Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition introduced at Rs 17.45 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched in India ahead of the festive season. The new Innova Crysta limited edition will be available with a manual and an automatic gearbox.

Days after Toyota announced that it has temporarily stopped taking in orders for the Innova Crysta diesel, the company has introduced a limited edition model based on the petrol GX variant. The new Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition will be available in two trims, priced at Rs 17.45 lakh for the manual and Rs 19.02 lakh for the automatic, both prices ex-showroom.

Toyota is offering a few accessories as standard with the limited edition petrol variant of the Innova Crysta, which were otherwise offered by dealers themselves, such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless phone chargers, and a head-up display unit.

Toyota stopped bookings for the diesel Innova Crysta temporarily earlier this week, and with the launch of the limited edition models, dealers are trying to convince buyers to opt for the petrol models, as they will be delivered within 45 days.

For those customers who have booked diesel versions of the MPV, Toyota has assured that they will get delivery at the earliest but has not mentioned a timeline, leaving many in a state of confusion.

The Japanese carmaker is also gearing up to unveil the Innova Hycorss sometime in November this year, which will be a hybrid MPV. The Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque platform unlike the Crysta, that is underpinned by a ladder frame chassis, and when launched in early 2023, will most likely be sold alongside the current-gen Innova Crysta in India.

The Toyota Innova Hycorss, similar to the recently-unveiled Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will sport a hybrid power train, but instead of using a three-cylinder 1.5-litre engine, the company will most likely offer a larger 2.0-litre petrol engine. The upcoming Toyota Innova Hyryder will also be longer than the Crysta, offering better interior room and updated safety features.