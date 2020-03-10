Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched: Gets a unique feature over Touring Sport

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is priced Rs 60,000 over that of the regular VX 7-seater trim and might be available for a limited period.

Toyota India has launched the Innova Crysta Leadership Edition in India. The Leadership Edition is based on the VX model and is available in a single trim. The price is Rs 21.21 lakh, Rs 60,000 over the variant it is made from. While Toyota hasn’t specified the timeline for sales of this model, it is being believed that only 1,000 units will be made. So, hurry up if you want to buy this vehicle.

Features over the regular VX model include a dual-tone paint scheme. There are only two colours available with the Leadership Edition – White with black and red with black. There is the new grille ornament, 17-inch black alloys, Leadership Edition badges and an around view monitor. Inside, there is a black upholstery with the same badges. If you think Toyota is trying to sell you a BS4 unit, you’re mistaken. The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition boasts a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 150hp of power and 343Nm. There is a 5-speed manual transmission paired with this engine. There is an Eco as well as Power mode that is on offer.

Three airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Hill-Start Assist control, Vehicle Stability Control and glass break sensor. Toyota offers this car only with a 7-seat version. Toyota has been facing heat after the arrival of the Kia Carnival. While there is no direct competition between the two, the Carnival being the bigger as well as more luxurious vehicle in all aspects, there still are effects. Toyota wants to ensure that they maintain their leadership on the MUV segment with their bread and butter model. Now that the 10-speed Endeavour is out, expect Toyota to get something similar out with the Fortuner SUV too.

What do you think of the Innova Crysta Leadership Edition? Will you buy it over the regular Crysta?

