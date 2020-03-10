Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched: Gets a unique feature over Touring Sport

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is priced Rs 60,000 over that of the regular VX 7-seater trim and might be available for a limited period.

By:Published: March 10, 2020 12:18:43 PM

Toyota India has launched the Innova Crysta Leadership Edition in India. The Leadership Edition is based on the VX model and is available in a single trim. The price is Rs 21.21 lakh, Rs 60,000 over the variant it is made from. While Toyota hasn’t specified the timeline for sales of this model, it is being believed that only 1,000 units will be made. So, hurry up if you want to buy this vehicle.

Features over the regular VX model include a dual-tone paint scheme. There are only two colours available with the Leadership Edition – White with black and red with black. There is the new grille ornament, 17-inch black alloys, Leadership Edition badges and an around view monitor. Inside, there is a black upholstery with the same badges. If you think Toyota is trying to sell you a BS4 unit, you’re mistaken. The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition boasts a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 150hp of power and 343Nm. There is a 5-speed manual transmission paired with this engine. There is an Eco as well as Power mode that is on offer.

Three airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Hill-Start Assist control, Vehicle Stability Control and glass break sensor. Toyota offers this car only with a 7-seat version. Toyota has been facing heat after the arrival of the Kia Carnival. While there is no direct competition between the two, the Carnival being the bigger as well as more luxurious vehicle in all aspects, there still are effects. Toyota wants to ensure that they maintain their leadership on the MUV segment with their bread and butter model. Now that the 10-speed Endeavour is out, expect Toyota to get something similar out with the Fortuner SUV too.

What do you think of the Innova Crysta Leadership Edition? Will you buy it over the regular Crysta?

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Dealers fear they would not be able to sell BS4 car, motorcycle stock before March 31

Dealers fear they would not be able to sell BS4 car, motorcycle stock before March 31

Amitabh Bachchan's new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B's first family car is back!

Amitabh Bachchan's new car is a vintage Ford Prefect: Big B's first family car is back!

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

All-new Mahindra Thar spotted testing again: Reveals more details than earlier

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India's aspiring engineers!

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

2020 WIAA Rally to the Valley celebrates Women's Day: 400 take part in rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Hyundai Verna facelift teased: First in segment to get 1.0L turbo petrol engine, DCT

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades