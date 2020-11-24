Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

The much-awaited Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has been launched in India. The Innova Crysta finally seems to have caught up with the times, as it now comes with a few new features.

The 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has been launched in India. The new Innova Crysta facelift will carry a starting price tag of Rs 16.26 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Since the launch of the first-generation Innova in 2005, Toyota has sold over 8.8 lakh units till date. The second-generation Innova Crysta has recorded around 3 lakh unit sales already since it arrived in 2016 and currently holds 43% market share in the MPV space. Toyota has announced the facelift model which comes with a handful of new features, and mild cosmetic changes. All of which have been in much need to help keep buyers interested in the MPV. Especially, in light of newly introduced modern rivals.

The new Innova Crysta will be offered in three grades — GX, VX & ZX. They will be offered as 8-seat and 7-seat configurations as well. The exterior of the vehicle has been updated cosmetically. Toyota is offering a new Sparkling Black Crystal Shine exterior colour. Additionally, the trapezoidal front grille has been reworked with a piano black finish with a chrome surround. The front bumper has been restyled for an edgier look. The alloy wheel designs are new and the top-of-the-line versions will come with diamond-cut finished alloy wheels.

The interior will feature a new “Camel Tan” shade of upholstery which will be offered in the top ZX trim. But most importantly, the ageing touchscreen infotainment system has been replaced for a modern and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Toyota has also equipped the Innova Crysta with connectivity features allowing real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location and many more as optional accessories with the vehicle.

Adding to the safety ratings of the Innova Crysta, seven airbags, vehicle stability control and hill start assist are still being offered as before. But Toyota has now equipped the MPV with front parking sensors with a display on the driver MID as well. As for engine options, Toyota will continue to offer the same 2.7-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed AT option. As well as the more popular 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine as before with similar transmission options. The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is priced between Rs 16,26,000 to Rs. 24,33,000 ex-showroom, India (except Kerala).

