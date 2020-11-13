Toyota Innova Crysta facelift India launch may be delayed: Here’s why!

The refreshed Toyota Innova Crysta could go on sale in December 2020, if the situation continues for some more time. It gets new features but retains the engines.

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift was showcased a few months ago. The grapevine suggests that the launch could be this month. We spoke with a few dealers who confirmed this news and said that they have stopped getting stocks of the older car. The newer edition will have a slightly higher price tag but the Innova customer was never one to be fazed with the cost of the MPV. While all seems hunky-dory, it is likely (highly?) that the launch could be delayed. The reason is that the Toyota Bidadi plant is currently not functional. This is because of the lockout caused due to labour unrest. The TKM spokesperson on this situation said that

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all its stakeholders including employees. As a people centric company, TKM has been at the forefront of providing competitive compensation packages including unique welfare measures over and above the statutory requirements to improve the quality of life of its workforce. We also provide unionized employees various platforms to participate in global events and competitions thus creating continuous Learning & Development opportunities. Even in the current challenging business conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic, TKM has been relentlessly working to sustain plant operations and protect the interest of our employees. Despite our efforts to maintain a cordial and healthy working environment based on active employee participation and maintaining desired level of discipline in the plant, one of the employees who has systematic record of misconducts was again involved in breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour which is in violation of law and service policy of the company. Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension pending enquiry in line with the company rules and applicable laws. As per extant service rules and keeping in mind the principles of natural justice, all possible opportunities will be provided to the employee during the inquiry process. At present the TKM Union has resorted to illegal sit-in Strike and those team members are unlawfully staying in the company premises and compromising the COVID-19 guidelines. Due to the current volatile atmosphere and to protect the safety of employees, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is forced to declare a “lock-out” until further notice. Communication and dialogue with relevant stakeholders is ongoing to try and resolve the issue.”

The updated Innova Crysta focuses mainly on the looks as well as features. To this effect, the company designers have added a bit of chrome to the grille, new bumpers whereas the LED DRLs are fresh too. The skid plates are new as well. The rear has been revised as well and now looks a tad more premium than before. Toyota has added new instrument cluster to the Innova Crysta, Whether this stays standard or is just relegated to the top-spec trims is unknown at the moment. Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay will be offered with the new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Like most other carmakers, Toyota too will offer an air purifier.

There will be no change to the 2.4-litre diesel engine. Similar will be the case with the 2.7-litre petrol motor. Both the engines will be available with either a 5-speed manual or an automatic. Both these engines are BS6 as it is. The Innova Crysta receives its first facelift in four years. The model has been seeing very good sales and is the mainstay of the Toyota company in India. Following in its footsteps will be the Fortuner but that is scheduled for next year.

We checked with Toyota on the following but the company refused to speak about future products.

