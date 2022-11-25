Toyota Innova Crysta diesel to remain on sale: Bookings re-opening soon

The Toyota Innova Crysta will make a comeback in India with a diesel engine. It will be sold alongside the new Innova HyCross and bookings for the same will commence soon.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor today revealed the all-new Innova HyCross for the Indian market. While it was rumoured that the HyCross will replace the Innova Crysta, both these models will actually co-exist with each other. Toyota India has officially confirmed that the Innova Crysta will make a comeback and this time with a diesel engine only. Bookings for the same will commence soon.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.22 crore

Toyota stopped accepting bookings for the Innova Crysta diesel in August this year. According to the company, it ceased taking orders due to huge demand and a high waiting period. Also, the supply chain woes affected the production of this MPV. But, early next year, Toyota will re-introduce the Innova Crysta for the Indian market and now it will be available with a diesel engine only.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Drive Review:

Toyota Innova Crysta will be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Bookings for the same will commence soon. Toyota won’t offer a petrol motor with the Innova Crysta as the new Innova HyCross will be a petrol-only model.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The new Toyota Innova HyCross will be offered with two petrol engines: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill paired with a CVT and a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that will come mated to an e-CVT. Toyota will reveal the prices of the Innova HyCross in January 2023 and the deliveries are expected to commence in February next year.

Also Read: 2023 Tata Tigor EV with 315 km range launched: Priced from Rs 12.49 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.