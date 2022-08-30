The company says it is making efforts to supply the Innova Crysta diesel variant to customers who have already made bookings with its dealers. However, it will continue to take order for petrol variant of Innova Crysta.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has announced that “due to very high demand which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, it has temporarily stop taking orders for the diesel variant.”

In contrast to many of its rivals, the Japanese carmaker has clocked one of the strongest growth in the MUV segment thanks to the Innova, which for long has been amongst the top choices in its class. In fact, since its first launch in 2005 the Toyota Innova has been the driving force for the company. Over the years, the vehicle has undergone several enhancements be it luxury, comfort or performance features. Similarly, the second generation Innova Crysta also has been one of the highest margin products for the company in the country. Till date, Toyota Kirloskar Motor says it has sold over a million Innova in the country and is a popular choice for both personal and commercial users.

In terms of sales, the Innova Crysta saw sales of over 30,551 units in the January-June 2022 period, of which 6,795 units were sold in the month of June itself.