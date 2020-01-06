Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Bookings open: 2.8-litre diesel engine discontinued

Toyota has announced that it has commenced bookings for the BS6 compliant version of the Toyota Innova Crysta MPV in India. Additionally, Toyota has discontinued the 2.8-litre diesel variant of the Innova Crysta which was offered with an automatic gearbox. Now, Toyota has introduced the 2.4-litre engine with an automatic transmission instead. The company has opened bookings for the model at a celebratory price for a limited time period, and deliveries of BS6 versions of the Innova Crysta will begin from next month as stated by the manufacturer according to regions with BS6 grade fuel availability.

The diesel engine in the BS6 Innova Crysta will be equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) along with a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). These technologies are equipped with the engine are offered in international markets and it does use amble technology. The Indian model is likely to be offered with the same equipment to help it comply with BS6 norms.

The prices of the BS6 2.7-litre petrol model of the Innova Crysta start from Rs 15.36 lakh to Rs 21.34 lakh. After the 2.8-litre version has been discontinued the BS6 2.4-litre diesel manual is priced from Rs 16.79 lakh to Rs 22.13 lakh. The new BS6 2.4-litre diesel automatic is priced from Rs 18.17 lakh to Rs 23.02 lakh. The BS6 Toyota Innova Touring Sport model for the 2.4-litre diesel model is priced between Rs 21.9 lakh for the manual and Rs 24.06 lakh for the automatic. The petrol manual is priced at Rs 19.23 lakh and the automatic is priced at Rs 22.02 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The price difference between the BS4 to BS6 models range from Rs 11,000 to Rs 43,000 for the 2.4-litre petrol models. As for the diesel models, the price sees a hike between Rs 92,000 - 1,12,000 for the manual version, while the automatic sees an increase between Rs 39,000 - 51,000. The prices of the Innova Touring Sport has been increased by Rs 11,000 for the petrol variant and Rs 39,000 to Rs 80,000 for the diesel.