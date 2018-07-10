Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner recalled in India: Here’s why

Bengaluru based Toyota Kirloskar has issued a voluntary recall notice and is recalling over 2628 units of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV to replace the faulty fuel hose routing. Toyota says that this recall is a measure of abundant precaution and in line with its commitment to Safety first & Customer Satisfaction. Only the petrol variants of Innova and Fortuner manufactured between 18th July 2016 to 22nd March 2018 will be recalled to inspect fuel hose routing.

While the diesel remains the mainstay for Toyota as most the sales of Innova and Fortuner comes from it, petrol powered Innova Crysta became a popular buy in Delhi/NCR region during the ban of the sale of vehicles with over 2L diesel engine. Toyota quickly rolled in petrol versions of its most sold vehicle in the country.

This is also the second recall by the company this year. Earlier in May 2018, Toyota had recalled Innova Crysta manufactured between April 2016 and January 2018, to inspect and repair the wire harness. The recall also covered Fortuner units, produced between October 2016 and November 2017. Toyota will directly get in touch with the customers whose vehicles need this attention. Customers with any questions or concerns can contact the nearest dealer or call the Customer Assistance Centre for diagnosis and if applicable, repair.

The petrol version of Toyota Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.6L petrol engine with 165 hp of power and 246 Nm of torque mated with either a 5-Speed manual or 6-Speed automatic gearbox. It is sold in 4 variants and is priced in the range of Rs 14.34 lakh to Rs 20.26 lakh (Ex-Showroom).