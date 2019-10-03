Toyota India starts new stock estimator: How it helps with your car booking

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has got its website revamped or should we say, added an important bit to it. The Toyota website now has a stock estimator button at the bottom. This lets a customer who is booking his car with a particular dealership check if the vehicle is available in stock there or not. What's more, if the car isn't in stock, the estimator will guide you to the next dealership in the same district that has the car at its stockyard. Moreover, the tab also shows the time when the stock details were last updated. This is a good initiative by the company and will definitely help future customers to time their bookings to avoid waiting periods.

At present, we haven't seen any of the other auto majors do this. Two-wheeler makers like Jawa have a delivery estimator on their websites. This though will only help customers who have already booked the vehicle. In the same vein, TKM could have introduced another tab that tells the customer when the vehicle will be in stock. Few cars like the Toyota Etios Cross are now made-to-order. So if you check it in the stock estimator tab, the vehicle shows as out of stock. Perhaps, a made-to-order notation might help the save to the dealer as well. We are sure that with time, TKM will improve on this experience.

Toyota recently stopped using plastic in its manufacturing process. They say that this reduces 45 per cent plastic footprint overall. Alternate packaging materials such as cotton bags as well as paper ones are now being used. A 96 per cent recycleability too has been achieved as of now. Toyota aims to improve on this with other new carbon dioxide reduction methods overall. This will improve the air quality as well as the reduce the release of pollutants in the air.